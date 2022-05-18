Play Brightcove video

Watch Sophie Wiggins' report for ITV News Anglia

A mum-of-six who relies on food banks to help feed her children says the government is not doing enough to support families through the cost-of-living crisis.

Tanya Smith, from Peterborough, says she is struggling to provide for her three girls and three boys, aged from two to 16. Five of her children have additional needs including autism and language difficulties.

She fears the situation will get worse after inflation hit a 40-year high and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned he could not protect people completely as prices rise.

"The cost of living crisis now, it's just unimaginable for many families and I don't think there's much support out there from the government," said Ms Smith.

"The cost of fuel is going up. We have no choice but to put fuel in our cars to take the children to school. School is out the area, because we can't get the spaces in our area.

"The cost of food has just gone extortionate now. We're really having to choose what we buy for the children and really stick to the budget.

"The cost of gas and electric - we're really struggling to pay our bills.

"Sometimes the charities ring us and say we've got a food parcel for you if you need it. And often we do need it, so we have to go and collect the food parcel.

"Some weeks it might just be bread, they might have a few tins in there, but we're in that desperate a need we have to rely on the food banks because we have to make sure we've got the money to pay the bills and put fuel in our cars to make sure the children are at school."

Tanya Smith says looking after her six children has become more difficult because of the cost-of-living crisis. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is a story that is familiar across the country. Sue Loades relies on help from St Mary Magdalene Church's foodbank in Gorleston, Norfolk, and also volunteers there to help others in need.

She is on Universal Credit and is nine months away from being able to claim her pension, so has to make painful sacrifices.

She is gluten intolerant, but cannot afford to buy gluten-free products.

"Nearly everything I eat is past its best-by date," said Ms Loades. "You just go in the cheap bins. I can't afford it any other way.

"The majority of the time I either have to eat stuff I know is going to upset my stomach or just go without. But it makes you feel worthless. It does make you feel worthless."

Watch Rob Setchell's report for ITV News Anglia

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned he could not protect people completely as prices rise.

In February, he pledged a £150 council tax rebate for people in council tax bands A to D, which is about 80% of households.

Chris Thomas from Lowestoft in Suffolk said his energy bill had more than doubled.

"The government are giving us £150," he said. "That's probably going to cover one of my bills, but for the other 11 months of the year we're going to have to get the extra £100 a month out of our savings because it just won't come out of our pensions.

"The government say that we're in this together. But you don't seem to get the impression we're in it together. Some are and some aren't."

Foodbanks across the region are reporting soaring demand. The Norwich Central Mosque runs one every Sunday.

Sirajul Islam, from Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre, said: "We are getting really huge demand and it's increasing, especially the last two or three weeks."