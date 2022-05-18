Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has challenged a sold-out Sixfields crowd to roar his team to Wembley in the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final.

The Cobblers go into the match against Mansfield Town 2-1 down from the first leg, but will buoyed by their second-half performance at the One Call Stadium.

After trailing 2-0 at half-time, Ali Koiki's strike after the break halved the deficit and will give Northampton hope heading into Wednesday's return leg at Sixfields.

Brady believes the momentum is very much with his team, and said supporters could play a big part in helping the club get over the line.

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady previews Northampton Town's big night

"All season they (the fans) have given us that extra lift, and we expect nothing less on Wednesday night," Brady told ITV News Anglia.

"We'll play the way we've always tried to play all season, we'll try and win the game, and if we can do that, we believe we can get the right result and go through to Wembley."

Northampton were denied automatic promotion to League One in the cruelest possible fashion as Bristol Rovers thrashed Scunthorpe United 7-0 on the final day of the season to pip them on goals scored.

Having come so close, everyone associated with the club will be desperate for the season to have a happy ending, and Brady is confident his team will produce on the night.

"I don't look at the past, I look forward," he said.

"We've got to draw our inspiration from ourselves and what we've done all season. Obviously, we're looking forward to the game.

"We feel we've got a real opportunity, although we're 2-1 down in the tie, but if we score at any stage, we're right back in it."

