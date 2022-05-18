Police investigating the death of a man who was identified from a body part washed up on a beach have released a CCTV image of his last known sighting.

Colin Wood, 53, was identified after the body part was found near Wellington Pier near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk earlier this month.

DNA testing revealed the remains were Mr Wood's, but detectives said they did not know how he had come to be in the water, and were treating his death as unexplained.

They have now released an image of him at St Nicholas convenience store in Great Yarmouth, taken at about 5pm on Saturday, 30 April, believed to be his last known sighting.

His body was found by the town's pier on 4 May, when a fisherman reported finding a body part on the shoreline.

Det Ch Insp Holly Evans said: “We're making another appeal to anybody who knew Colin or has information that could help us find out what happened to him and how he came to be in the water to please share this with us.

“The quality of these photos isn't great but I’m hoping they may just jog someone’s memory.

"We know Colin lived in Great Yarmouth and had had little contact with his family and friends in recent months but there must be someone who can tell us more about the last few weeks and days of his life.

"I urge anybody who knew Colin, however little or brief their interaction with him, to please share this with us. You never know how important that piece of information could be to our investigation.”