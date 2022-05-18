Thunderstorm warning for the East of England

A combination of hot air from the continent, close proximity to the jet stream and a weather front will bring heavy rain tonight. It is likely that here will be frequent lighting strikes in a few places with torrential downpours possible. Gusts in and around the showers could reach 45mph.

Chief forecaster Paul Gundersen from the Met Office says ' rainfall amounts will be highly variable, as is usual in such situations, but the wettest spots perhaps seeing around 25 mm of rain inside an hour, and a possibility that somewhere could catch over 40 mm in 2 or 3 hours.'

The warning area covers the whole of the Anglia region.

Thunderstorm risk area Credit: Met Office

Meteorologist Aisling Creevey says 'it has been very dry recently so its likely that in the more intense bursts of rain it may act like water run off as the ground is hard and will not be able to absorb as quickly.'

