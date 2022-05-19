Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma HutchinsonThis programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 19 May 2022

Anglia Late Edition reports on the cost of living crisis as inflation hits 9% - the highest level since 1982. Prices are now growing at the fastest rate for four decades mainly fuelled by soaring energy costs.

The government is so far resisting calls from opposition parties for a one-off windfall tax on the energy companies to help cut bills for householders. There is a also pressure for a cut in VAT on electricity and gas bills.

The Conservatives lost control of Huntingdonshire Council for the first time since 1976 Credit: ITV News Anglia

The programme also discussed the fallout from the local elections in the East of England on Thursday 5 May when the Conservatives lost dozens of council seats and the Liberal Democrats won more seats than any other party.

The Lib Dems has their highest vote share in the Anglia region since 2010 when the party when into the coalition government with the Conservative. They had been punished at the ballot box ever since.

ITV News Anglia's Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson was joined on the programme by three politicians to debate the issues affecting the East of England.

Emma Hutchinson was joined on Anglia Late Edition by Therese Coffey MP (Con), Daniel Zeichner MP (Lab) and Cllr Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem) Credit: ITV Anglia

Thérèse Coffey MP has been the Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal since 2010 and was appointed Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in 2019.

Daniel Zeichner MP has been the Labour MP for Cambridge since 2015 he is also a Shadow Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Cllr Pippa Heylings is a councillor in South Cambridgeshire and will be the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate in the South Cambridgeshire constituency.

Anglia Late Edition also discussed the latest developments in the partygate affair.

Police have told Boris Johnson he faces no further action over lockdown breaches after the Met said its partygate investigation had concluded and 126 fines have been issued.

It means the only fine the Prime Minister received is the one issued to him - along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak - for attending his 56th birthday celebration in June 2020.

The Met said 83 people were fined in total: 53 fixed penalty notices were issued to 35 men and 73 FPNs to 48 women.

A total of 28 people received between two and five fines through Operation Hillman - which cost the Met Police £460,000 to carry out.