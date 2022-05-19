A couple managed to escape their burning home after it was struck by lightning.

Emergency services were called to the semi-detached property in Caddington, Luton, at around 11.50pm after a lightning bolt hit the house, sparking a fire in the roof.

The occupants were in at the time and heard a loud bang, followed by their smoke alarm going off, they told ITV News Anglia.

Fire crews from Dunstable, Luton and Leighton Buzzard managed to stop the blaze spreading to the neighbouring property.

No one was injured in the fire, but the entire loft was ruined, along with family photos and treasured belongings, said the couple.

Firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading to next door but the entire loft of the property was damaged Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service group commander Stuart Brereton said the couple had done exactly the right thing.

"They got out, stayed out and called the fire service," he said.

"Obviously we never know when a lightning strike is going to hit so our advice is always ensure you have a working smoke detector, have a night-time routine, which will include shutting doors in the evening, stopping smoke travelling throughout the property.

"If you have young children educate them on what to do in the event of an emergency, unplug electrical equipment in the evenings and ensure your phones and keys are in a place that can be easily located."