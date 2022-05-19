Norfolk couple marry in fairytale wedding after winning competition for coronavirus key workers
A firefighter and nurse said they were "overwhelmed" after having tied the knot in a wedding they won in a competition for Covid keyworkers.
Richard Lovett, 37, and Elysa Varvel, 26, spent lockdown on the frontline serving the community in Norfolk - both catching coronavirus in the process.
They had been planning a small "DIY" wedding but in July 2021 were surprised to learn they had won a competition supplying key workers with a dream £30,000 wedding.
Everything from the venue and decorations to the cake and the music was paid for by suppliers hit by coronavirus restrictions.
The couple pipped more than 600 other key workers to win their fairytale day but the new Mrs Lovett told ITV News Anglia she hoped it symbolised something more.
"I don't like to think we beat anyone. I hope it has been a reflection on key workers in general during the whole pandemic," she said.
"We've obviously been incredibly lucky to be the faces of that and I feel really grateful for that but I think it is a bigger, wider thank you to everyone out there."
The wedding was held at Thursford Hall in West Norfolk, and the couple's two young children were on hand to watch them say "I do".
Mr Lovett said he could not believe the lengths people had gone to.
"Everyone has gone above and beyond to what they needed to, it's been so special," he said.
The couple admitted they "never imagined" they would ever have a fairytale wedding.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know