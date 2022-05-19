A firefighter and nurse said they were "overwhelmed" after having tied the knot in a wedding they won in a competition for Covid keyworkers.

Richard Lovett, 37, and Elysa Varvel, 26, spent lockdown on the frontline serving the community in Norfolk - both catching coronavirus in the process.

They had been planning a small "DIY" wedding but in July 2021 were surprised to learn they had won a competition supplying key workers with a dream £30,000 wedding.

Everything from the venue and decorations to the cake and the music was paid for by suppliers hit by coronavirus restrictions.

Elysa and her father Stuart Varvel arriving at the venue Credit: ITV News Anglia

The couple pipped more than 600 other key workers to win their fairytale day but the new Mrs Lovett told ITV News Anglia she hoped it symbolised something more.

"I don't like to think we beat anyone. I hope it has been a reflection on key workers in general during the whole pandemic," she said.

"We've obviously been incredibly lucky to be the faces of that and I feel really grateful for that but I think it is a bigger, wider thank you to everyone out there."

The couple's children, Kirklen, one, and Cason, three Credit: ITV News Anglia

The wedding was held at Thursford Hall in West Norfolk, and the couple's two young children were on hand to watch them say "I do".

Mr Lovett said he could not believe the lengths people had gone to.

The wedding was held at Thursford- so of course they just had to have a ride on the gondolas! Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Everyone has gone above and beyond to what they needed to, it's been so special," he said.

The couple admitted they "never imagined" they would ever have a fairytale wedding.

The bride works at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, the groom for Norfolk Fire Service Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know