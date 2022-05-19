A passenger barred from a flight after forgetting paperwork called 999 after being refused permission to board the plane, according to Essex Police.

The unnamed passenger made the call to the force's emergency line from Stansted Airport.

According to officers, the caller had forgotten some paperwork needed to board the flight and was being refused entry at the check-in desk.

The call is thought to have come in to the control room during the early hours of Thursday morning.

But the request for help fell on deaf ears, as Essex Police did not take too kindly to the request.

The force posted about the incident on the official Twitter account for the Essex Police control room.

The update read: "We have just taken a call from a passenger at #StanstedAirport who has called 999 as they forget some paperwork for their flight and were being refused entry at the check in desk.

"This is not what the 999 emergency line is for. Think before you call."(BPM Media)

