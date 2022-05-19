People living near a park said they have been overwhelmed by an act of kindness after their community book swap was destroyed twice by arsonists.

The outdoor Little Library book swop was incinerated in an attack in the Old Library Wood in Norwich in January - the second time it had been targeted.

Three weeks earlier all the books had been piled on a wooden pallet and set alight but local residents quickly replaced them.

Both incidents happened in the early hours of the morning and no one has ever been caught.

Arsonists destroyed the little park library twice, devastating the community Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Little Library is cared for by The Old Library Wood Collective, a group of volunteers working to improve the area.

Now a replacement has been made by the newly formed Brundall Men's Shed, a group formed to help reduce isolation in men over 18, promote social inclusion and provide facilities where they can meet.

The newly unveiled park library - built thanks to a local community group. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Adam Murray from the Old Library Wood Collective told ITV News Anglia that they were simply delighted.

"It is more than just little libraries in a wood, it is a way of bringing communities together and actually getting people to come and use this space.

"We were all completely devastated when the little libraries were burnt down but what was lovely was when we found out the Brundall's Men Shed were going to help out and produce a new one, so it's been a real rollercoaster of emotions."