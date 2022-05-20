Members of the public are being called on to give a D-Day hero the “send-off he deserves” at his funeral.

Cyril Banks, who enlisted in the Royal Navy in 1943 at the age of just 18, was deployed on HMS Ready to carry out mine-sweeping operations during the D-Day landings.

The 97-year-old, who lived in Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire, died on 6 May. He had moved into a care home for the last three years of his life.

A call has now been made for members of the public to attend his funeral, organised by his family.

A spokesman for the Southampton Veterans’ Trust said: “We want to help give this hero the send-off he deserves."

Mr Banks' funeral is due to take place in Harlow on 30 May. Credit: PA Media

Recalling D-Day, Mr Banks told the Not Forgotten Association: “We saw bodies floating in the water, including an American paratrooper who became caught in the cords of his twisted chute when he came down in the water.

“We found him drowned but later gave him a decent burial at sea. The horrendous things that were happening will live in my mind forever.”

In the Far East he took part in operations against the Japanese and assisted in the repatriation of Australian POWs.

In 2019, Mr Banks, who was a carpenter, appeared on Good Morning Britain where he spoke of the loneliness of being a widower following the death of his wife Vera.

He described the support he had received from the Not Forgotten Association as well as the programme’s One Million Minutes campaign urging people to pledge time to lonely people at Christmas.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Mr Banks set up a Go Fund Me page after he was scammed out of £9,000, which raised £18,000, half of which he gave away to charity.

His funeral will take place at Parndon Wood Road Crematorium in Harlow, Essex, at 4.30pm on 30 May.