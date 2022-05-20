A con artist who posed as a pharmacy manager to defraud taxi drivers has been jailed.

Gerardo Gaudiosi, 55, told dozens of taxi drivers that he needed urgent software brought to his Boots pharmacy, persuading them to pay cash up front with the promise that the pharmacy would reimburse them upon delivery.

The taxi drivers were convinced to pay cash to Gaudiosi himself, but were then given envelopes containing blank discs to take to the pharmacy - where they would discover that he was not employed by the company and that it had not requested the software.

Gaudiosi, of no fixed abode, was jailed for one year and five months after pleading guilty to 37 offences of fraud by false representation between October 2019 and February 2022, for offences in Luton and Dunstable.

Gaudiosi was arrested on 7 April, having already been charged with 33 offences, and was charged with a further four.

He defrauded the taxi drivers from the money they handed over, plus the fare price that was not paid.

Officers discovered the phone number linked to the incidents was being used by Gaudiosi, and he was also captured on CCTV meeting the drivers, said Bedfordshire Police.

Investigation officer Jenita Tailor, from the force’s fraud team, said: “Gaudiosi preyed on hard-working individuals for his own personal gain.

“He was very convincing, and promised to reimburse the drivers if they paid up front."

She added: “We would urge anyone to think twice before handing over money, as there are not many legitimate reasons for people to ask for cash. We would also encourage people to ask for verification and if you are ever concerned make contact with the store for further clarification."