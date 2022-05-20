A couple who started fundraising in memory of their baby son have raised more than £55,000 to help other families.

Claire and Simon Nicholl, from Eaton in Norwich, were heartbroken when their son Harrison Alexander Nicholl died four days after being born in February 2010.

Harrison had been born weighing 7lb 14oz but became distressed during delivery and was treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Since then, Mr and Mrs Nicholl and their family and friends have been raising money in Harrison’s memory.

Items purchased for NICU include a £6,000 portable ventilator and most recently, £3,000 towards a video system known as VCreate.

Mr and Mrs Nicholl, who are also parents to daughter Emily, said: “We are so pleased that the money raised from the most recent Harrison’s Ball will be used for this piece of software.

"I cannot imagine what it would have been like if we were not able to sit with Harrison 24 hours a day, but throughout the pandemic parents have not always been able to do this.”

Donations have been split between the N&N Hospitals Charity and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The secure video messaging service allows hospital staff to send regular video and photo messages to parents, so they do not miss crucial moments of their child’s first weeks.

The messages can be accessed on any device and can be downloaded and kept forever.

NICU matron Paula Mellor said: “The VCreate system has made a huge difference to families, particularly during the restrictions we faced due to Covid-19.

"We are so grateful to Claire and Simon for their wonderful generosity which enables us to continue to provide videos and photos to our NICU families.”