A man who blinded his victim in a vicious machete attack - and whose accomplice died after fatally injuring himself - has been given an extended jail term.

Lenny Draper and another attacker set upon the man, who was aged in his 20s, late at night in Southend in August 2020, inflicting severe face, head and back injuries before fleeing.

The second attacker, Sam Jarman-Hall, was found critically injured and died several days later in hospital.

Police found CCTV showing that he had injured himself using the machete he was carrying, and an inquest ruled his death was misadventure because of the risk he had taken voluntarily by carrying the weapon.

Draper, of Sheepen Road, Colchester, was jailed on Thursday at Southend Crown Court for 12-and-a-half years, and another five years to be served on extended licence, after previously admitting grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

The victim was subjected to what police called "a violent, targeted attack" as he walked with friends on London Road in Southend at about 11.30pm on 20 August 2020.

He was found minutes later by officers who were responding to a separate call nearby. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition and despite medical treatment has since lost sight permanently in both eyes.

Jarman-Hall, 41, of Whittington Road in Brentwood, was found near College Way and taken to hospital, but died of his injuries the following week.

A machete used in the attack was recovered by officers in a nearby yard and analysis confirmed traces of the victim’s blood on the blade. DNA evidence from Draper was also found on the weapon.

'Two families face devastation of knife crime'

Det Insp Lisa Hurrell said: “This was an extremely violent incident and one of the worst injuries I have ever seen. I have no doubt that both attackers set out that night to cause serious harm to the victim.

“In a matter of seconds, one man received life-changing injuries and another fatally injured himself; that’s two families who have had to face the devastation that knife crime brings.

“Everyone that worked on this case has played a part in getting this result and we’re really proud that Draper is now behind bars and has joined the list of people rightfully paying for their crimes.

“There is simply no excuse for carrying dangerous weapons and we’ll never stop working hard to take them, and anyone intent on using them, off our streets.”

A knife amnesty has been launched in Essex, with new branding on knife bins placed at 14 sites across the county.

The amnesty allows for anyone who wants to dispose of bladed weapons to do so safely and without fear of prosecution.