Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

The widow of a Red Arrows pilot has taken to the skies of Northamptonshire in a Spitfire to mark the 10th anniversary of the charity she set up in his name.

Emma Egging's husband, Jon, died when his aircraft crashed at an airshow in 2011.

She set up The Jon Egging Trust (JET) to fulfil his ambition to inspire young people facing adversity.

Dr Egging said: "We use aviation and STEM as that springboard, so whatever those young people go on to do, it's that aviation which is at the heart.

Flt Lt Jon Egging lost his life whilst completing a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival in 2011. Credit: PA

"For me to be in a Spitfire, flown by an amazing pilot, to be able to be in the air, I think it's just incredible and I've never had the opportunity to fly in such an amazing aeroplane and I'm chuffed to bits.

"Jon would be so jealous, because it would've been his dream to get in a Spitfire.

"He'd have liked to have flown a Spitfire I'm sure. For me to be doing this, of course he'd be proud, but pretty jealous as well."

Mr Egging's widow said he would be "so jealous" of her flying in a Spitfire Credit: Daniel Maber, Air Leasing

The pilots themselves said they were also privileged to play their part.

James McMillan, a former Red Arrows pilot, told ITV News Anglia: "I was good friends with Jon - we were flatmates for a period of time while we were both student instructors.

"He was always so passionate about trying to improve the lives of young people and, if he could be here today to see what Emma has completed or achieved in the last 10 years, I think he would be absolutely mind-blown."

The Jon Egging Trust was set up to inspire young people facing adversity. Credit: Daniel Maber, Air Leasing

Over the last year, Dr Egging has taken on 10 challenges to mark 10 years of JET, and hasraised more than £70,000 so far.

Flying alongside over Northamptonshire were two JET graduates, Nathan Holland and Bethany Drewery, who have both been supported by the charity.

Bethany Drewery, now a JET youth ambassador, said: "It's completely built me as a person, I don't even recognise myself before starting the programme - I'm confident, I'm resilient, I'm proud.

"I feel like I can take on the world and just be positive and grateful for everything that happens."