Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Andy Ward

A memorial service has been held for a young sailor who was killed in the Falklands war exactly 40 years ago.

Richard Dunkerley from Stalham in Norfolk was just 23 years old when he was killed onboard HMS Ardent during an attack by the Argentinan air force on May 21 1982.

Now the community has come together to give thanks and to remember his ultimate sacrifice.

Marching through Stalham to honour a local sailor killed exactly 40 years ago Credit: ITV Anglia

As the clock struck 10.30am a contingent of military personnel made their way through Stalham town centre to remember one of their fallen comrades.

The event was organised to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Richard Dunkerley's death.

HMS Ardent just before it sunk Credit: HMS Ardent Association

Paul Dale, Chairman, Stalham British Legion said: "He's got a square named after him, he's got a plaque in the church, and it's the 40-year anniversary of the Falklands conflict. And being an ex sailor, Royal Navy, I thought it was fitting that we did the memorial for him."

Mr Dale was initially hoping about 20 people would turn up, but after a social media campaign about 200 people turned out to show their respects.

After school Richard joined the Royal Navy, undertaking training at HMS Ganges, the shore-based training establishment near Ipswich Credit: Supplied

The march ended at St Mary's Church where a short service took place. Gavin Scott, a veteran of the Falklands conflict, was moved by the public turnout.

"I think it makes you realise what the general public think of the veterans who have served and have ultimately paid the ultimate sacrifice. They are very appreciative and they've showed that in their numbers today," he said.

Richard had served on board HMS Ardent as a Cook Petty Officer First Class, and in April 1982 the ship was sent to the Falkland Islands.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know