An 88-year-old football fan who supported his local club for 70 years has died just weeks after he had a stand named after him.

Gordon Carter had followed non-league side Little Oakley FC, who are based near Harwich in Essex, through thick and thin and could even see the club's ground from his kitchen window.

As a thank you for his incredible backing, the club decided to name their new stand after him.

To mark the occasion, Mr Carter officially opened the new stand with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and performed a short speech.

Mr Carter could see the stand from his kitchen window. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Speaking to ITV News Anglia just a few days after the unveiling, Mr Carter joked that "If I ever forget my name, I've only got to look out my kitchen window and I'll see it there!"

Mr Carter also said that it was the proudest moment of his life.

"I still pinch myself - I can see it from my kitchen window and I still pinch myself," he said at the time.

"I never thought this would happen to me. Never in a million years - I'm just over the moon."

Announcing Mr Carter's death on Saturday, the club said on Twitter that he was a "true local legend" who will be "sorely missed by all that knew him."

His granddaughter Emma Gawn also posted a poignant picture of some flowers placed in front of the stand named after her grandfather.

Mr Carter celebrated his 88th birthday on April 23.

