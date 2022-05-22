Play Brightcove video

A colourful convoy of motorcyclists have raised thousands of pounds - and one or two eyebrows - in Bury St Edmunds.

The annual 'Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride' is in aid of Movember UK, funding prostate cancer research and raising awareness of men's mental health.

Rides take place across the world and, in Bury St Edmunds, around 150 people donned their most dapper clothes to show off their classic bikes.

The Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride in Bury St Edmunds. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Organiser Bern Adams said: "We started here in Bury St Edmunds seven years ago and to date we've raised over £76,000 just for this ride.

"It's just lovely. It's the comradery. Everyone is a friend. We had people turning up today from as far away as Adelaide. They moved to Norfolk and came straight to the ride because they know it from Australia - and we're immediate friends."

TV presenter Jimmy Doherty, known for the show Jimmy's Farm, was among the riders.

He said: "I know my with dad's generation, this wouldn't have been a subject you talked about.

"People would get out on their bikes and meet up but you wouldn't be talking about depression, you wouldn't be talking about prostate cancer. That was all very hush, hush.

"We can't afford to do that any more. People are dying because of that - so it's important things like this happen."