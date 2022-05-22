Newport Pagnell win FA Vase in a 3-0 thriller at Wembley
Newport Pagnell Town lifted the FA Vase for the first time after thrashing Littlehampton Town 3-0 to win at Wembley.
The Swans had never made it further than the quarter finals before but Kieran Barnes got them ahead after 19 minutes with a stunning 25 yard half-volley.
Ben Shepherd's double secured the deal for the underdogs - his second goal coming from the penalty spot after Lewis Jenkins brought down Jake Watkinson.
Littlehampton were hoping to complete a league and cup double having won the Southern Combination Premier Division title last month.
