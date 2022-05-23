The A1 has been blocked after a lorry tipped on to its side across the carriageway.

Roads police said luckily the driver only suffered minor injuries in the crash at Water Newton near Peterborough.

The road was blocked on the northbound carriageway and drivers were being urged to allow more time for their journeys.

National Highways said emergency services were sent to the scene.

"National Highways have deployed resources to assist with clean up and traffic management," it added in a tweet.

At 9am on Monday it warned that specialist recovery was being arranged by police and the road was "expected to remain closed for some time".