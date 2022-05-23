A sex offender has been jailed for 12 years following a campaign of abuse that left his child victim suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Michael Hetherington, 41, formerly of Daventry, started abusing the girl when she was just 10, the court heard.

His abuse began in May 2014 and continued for three-and-a-half years until the girl eventually told a safeguarding officer at her school.

She was later diagnosed with PTSD and experienced frequent panic attacks and episodes of self-harming, the court heard.

Hetherington was convicted of 17 counts of child sex abuse at Northampton Crown Court.

They included sexual activity with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of children.

Det Sgt Tom Curlett-New, who led the investigation, said: “Hetherington subjected his victim to years of sexual abuse which has had a devastating impact on her.

“She showed great courage in coming forward to disclose the abuse and, as a result, Hetherington has now been locked up for a very long time and will no longer pose a serious risk to young girls.

Judge David Herbert sentenced him to 12 years' imprisonment, of which he will serve at least eight years before being considered for parole.

Hetherington was also placed indefinitely on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.