Police have made a murder arrest after a man in his 50s was found dead at his home the day after being assaulted outside a shop.

Officers were called to a property in Massey Close in Kempston, Bedfordshire, at about 8pm on Saturday, 14 May.

When police arrived alongside paramedics, they found the man dead.

Bedfordshire Police said they had received reports that the man had been assaulted outside a shop in Bedford Road in Kempston at about 10pm on Friday, 13 May.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

Inquiries are continuing into how the man died.

Det Insp Lee Martin, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are urging anyone with any information at all to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We would like to know where the victim went following the assault, and what led to him being found dead in his property the following day.

“Any information you have - no matter how small - could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.