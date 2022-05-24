Insp Andrew Jopson, Sgt Jonathan Main, PC Daniel Smy, PC L'Wren Bremer and PC Lily Wellington Credit: Essex Police Federation

Seven police officers who arrested the terrorist who murdered Sir David Amess, then tried to save the MP's life, have won a bravery award.

They include the two PCs who were first on the scene after Ali Harbi Ali attacked the MP in October last year, and who faced him down as he confronted them with a bloodied 12-inch knife.

They will receive Essex Police Federation Bravery Award on Thursday.

Ali Harbi Ali was jailed in April for the murder of Sir David and preparing terrorist acts, and given a whole-life sentence, meaning he will never be released.

PC Ryan Curtis and PC Scott James were the first to arrive at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October, where Sir David had been holding a constituency surgery when he was attacked by Ali.

They arrived to find people fleeing the church and were waiting outside for a Taser unit to arrive when a member of the public told them that the suspect was waiting for police inside.

Footage of the arrest was recorded on the officers' body-worn cameras. (The picture dips to black to avoid showing graphic images.)

They decided to go into the church and found Ali holding the knife he had used to stab Sir David.

After ordering him to drop the knife, while ushering the remaining witnesses out of the church, they moved quickly to take Ali to the ground, handcuff him and place him under arrest for murder.

Insp Andrew Jopson, Sgt Jonathan Main, PC Daniel Smy, PC L'Wren Bremer and PC Lily Wellington arrived on scene minutes later to help, and began CPR on Sir David.

They spent nearly an hour providing medical support alongside paramedics and a heli-med team as they fought to save the 67-year-old. His injuries proved too severe, however, and he died at the scene.

Ali Harbi Ali Credit: Facebook

The two PCs - who were later awarded the Essex Police Merit Star by the force's chief constable - remembered the call to the church, and finding out that the suspect was still inside armed with the knife.

PC Curtis said: “Our main thought was to get there as quickly as possible – we did not really have time to think, we just wanted to stop anyone else from being seriously injured.”

PC James added: “No-one knew if there were any other members of the public inside with the attacker. At this point we knew there was no option other than for Ryan and I to go inside without Taser or firearms support.

“We couldn’t stand outside if there was a chance other people were getting attacked and we also wanted to get paramedics inside the building as soon as possible to save Sir David.

“Our biggest fear that day was that there were other defenceless people inside with Sir David waiting for the police to come through the door – so any fears we had were put to one side."

Police at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October. Credit: PA

PC Curtis added: “Once we got inside, we shouted at the suspect to drop the weapon and he refused and then he started walking towards us with the knife.

“We didn’t know what he was going to do. We knew he might attempt to attack us, but we had to stop him getting past us as there were other members of the public outside.

"We carried on shouting at him and trying to persuade him to stop and eventually he dropped the weapon allowing us to arrest him.”

Insp Jopson, who worked on saving Sir David, praised the team response.

“We had to deal with a lot of trauma," he said. "Two of the officers there had barely two years’ service and they were thrust right into the centre of what was one of the most high-profile incidents nationally. They all did an amazing job."

Sir David Amess

Laura Heggie, chair of Essex Police Federation, said: “Ryan, Scott, Andrew, James, Daniel, L'Wren and Lily are an absolute credit to Essex Police. We are so proud of them.

“Despite being front and centre of what was an incredibly harrowing incident, everyone in attendance conducted themselves with professionalism and compassion, and no shortage of bravery.

"Little did they know when they arrived at that church the international spotlight that was going to be on them and their actions that day and they all did Essex proud.

"Ryan and Scott put the lives of the public ahead of their own and this is yet another example of police officers running towards danger when others can run away.

“I commend them all on their courage and fortitude; they should all be very proud of their actions that sad day.”

The seven officers will attend the Essex Police Federation Bravery Awards on Thursday where an overall winner will be announced.