Meerkats at Whipsnade Zoo are celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with their very own 'Zoobilee'.

Keepers surprised Pixie and Bibbity with a patriotic picnic - complete with wicker baskets containing their favourite food and union flag bunting.

Four-year-old Pixie scampered through the newly-decorated habitat, searching for pellets and brown crickets.

The Zoobilee festival is a week-long celebration brimming with traditional British family fun, food and games. Credit: Zoological Society of London

The zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, is home to 10,000 animals.

Ran by the Zoological Society of London, the conservation zoo is best known for its herd of Asian elephants.

The 'zoobilee' officially begins on Saturday 28 May and will last for a week throughout the half term school holidays.

Listen to ITV News' Royal Rota podcast...