Police investigating the rape of a woman have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Bedfordshire Police said they had been following up "several lines of inquiry" after a woman reported that she had been raped in Bedford on Saturday, 7 May.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident or the man to contact them.

Det Con Annie Rickard, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are keen to speak to this man as we believe he may have some vital information which can help us with our inquiries.

“We are working to support the victim who bravely came forward to report what had happened, and we are doing everything we can to ensure the offender is brought to justice."

The man was wearing a red hooded jumper and a blue jacket. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Det Con Rickard added: “If you recognise this man, or have any information about the incident, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Diverse, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555 111.