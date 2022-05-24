An 18-year-old has been stabbed outside Luton Sixth Form College.

The teenager was left with lacerations to his arms and one shoulder and was taken to hospital for treatment.

It happened at 2.50pm on Monday on Bradgers Hill Road.

Police said there was a large group of men outside the college at the time. They are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Det Sgt Chris Smith said: “Any information you have could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The stabbing took place on Bradgers Hill Road in Luton Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Knife crime will not be tolerated in our communities and we will leave no stone unturned in bringing perpetrators to justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101.