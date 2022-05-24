Volunteers have been left devastated after vandals trashed a nature reserve - the 211th time it has been targeted since it opened.

Criminals broke in on Saturday night, damaging doors, smashing windows and stealing tools during the raid on Railworld Wildlife Haven near Peterborough.

Trustee Brian Pearce has kept a record of each of the 211 break-ins at the site in Woodston.

"It's just crazy - we built this for people to enjoy and this is what happens", he told ITV News Anglia.

"It was 211 times when they actually entered the premises, 143 times where they actually broke in and stole things and damaged things, and three arson attacks over 35 years.

"You think to yourself, when's it ever going to stop?"

The last break in at the railway-themed community garden was only three weeks ago.

Last year thousands of bees were also killed when hives were destroyed in the attraction.

Brian Pearce is a volunteer and trustee at Railworld Wildlife Haven. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The latest act of vandalism has forced the attraction to close temporarily, and Mr Pearce said the volunteers were devastated.

"It's absolutely soul-destroying" he said. "Some of our volunteers are nearly in tears when this happens. It seems to be happening so many times and so often."

Railworld is a community garden, which started when founder Rev Richard Paten bought the derelict power station coal yard and set up a registered charity.

Volunteers create habitats for nature with model railways.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking to see what can happen to such a fantastic project, all done by volunteers," said Mr Pearce.