The mother of a deafblind child who shielded for months during the pandemic has called for the prime minister to resign following the publication of Sue Gray's report into Downing Street parties.

Claire Reece and her five children isolated themselves from the world during the pandemic in an effort to protect 13-year-old Hugo, who has Charge syndrome, a genetic condition that affects many parts of the body.

As Sue Gray's long awaited report into rule breaking at the heart of government was published, Ms Reece said she felt Boris could no longer continue as prime minister.

“I don't believe that Mr Johnson should still be doing his job because he told us to, he asked us as a country, to stand together then he's done something completely opposite," she said.

"Heads must roll.”

Hugo Reece and his family shielded for months during coronavirus. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Reece, from St Neots, went for six months without support as staff at Downing Street drank alcohol and attended non-socially distanced parties.

Her son's condition means also experiences difficulties in communicating and requires daily support.

But for months the only people Ms Reece and her family saw stood at the end of her driveway as they shielded themselves behind the window.

“I was scared," she said. "I was really scared of something that potentially could have happened to my son. For that reason it feels very very unjust.

She added: "It's one rule for us and different for them."

Ms Reece added: “It is extremely frustrating - knowing we were in that position, knowing we couldn’t see family - that [Downing Street] felt that was okay and acceptable to behave that way."

Claire Reece's son Hugo, wearing a grey jumper, has Charge syndrome. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Senior leadership at Number 10 has come in for strong criticism in Ms Gray's report, saying there was a “failure of leadership” and that they must “bear responsibility” for Downing Street’s party culture.

The report also contained several photographs, including images of Mr Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak at the PM's birthday celebration.

Mr Johnson said he took "full responsibility" for the rule-breaking which took place on his watch but defended himself by saying he was not present for a number of the illegal gatherings.

He also insisted he had always been honest to the Commons with his denials of law-breaking, saying he believed at the time that the rules had always been followed in government.