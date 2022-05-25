Fire crews are battling a blaze in a village which has sent black clouds of smoke into the air.

The crews were called this morning to a building fire on Cople Road in Cardington in Bedfordshire.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue had asked people in Cardington, Willington and Blunham to keep all windows and doors closed.

Others are being warned of traffic building up after nearby road closures.

Emergency services closed off nearby roads. Credit: ITV Anglia

Bedfordshire Fire Control tweeted that “the area will be very busy with traffic so please avoid the area".

At 3.15pm on Wednesday, the fire service added the incident was "still ongoing and is likely to continue for a number of hours".

It thanked residents for their cooperation.