Human remains which were found on an Essex beach have been confirmed as a missing dad, an inquest heard.

Remains of 38-year-old John Dick's body were found on 18 September, 2021, near the port at Harwich Beach in Essex.

Emergency services received a call from a police dog handler after the discovery of a human torso, Essex Coroner's Court in Chelmsford was told.

Further body parts were found further up the coastline. Bones had been found the day before in Bathside Bay, as well as on 10 September.

Two months earlier, in July, a skull had been found and had already been sent off for DNA testing.

At the time police were searching for Mr Dick, who had been msising from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk since November 2020, and was known to have links to Dovercourt in Essex.

Harwich beach, where parts of John Dick's body were washed up. Credit: BPM Media

DNA testing later linked the remains to Mr Dick, the court was told.

A forensic post-mortem examination was undertaken on 24 September concluding that the cause of death was "unascertained/ decomposed."

Coroner Michelle Brown concluded: "John Dick died on September 18, 2021, at a beach in Harwich, Essex and the conclusion I give is one of open."

Mr Dick's family had previously released a tribute to him, in which they described him as "so very loved as a daddy, husband, son and brother"

"We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our John," they said.

"He was a wonderful man who was funny, kind, generous and trusting and, from the stories that have been shared, it is clear that this has been seen far and wide by so many people.

"Everyone that knew him is better for knowing him and John will be forever missed. He was so very loved as a daddy, husband, son and brother and our hearts are shattered at our loss."

