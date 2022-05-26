A man stabbed his partner in the neck as she held their five-month-old baby, missing a major artery by millimetres.

Jordan Greig dialled 999 and told police he had stabbed his partner at the home in Fletton, Peterborough on the evening of 22 March.

Following a disagreement he lashed out at her with a knife three times, all while she was holding their five-month-old baby in her arms and in the presence of his young son.

Missing the first time, the second swipe grazed the woman, but the third time the blade went into her neck, causing a near-fatal wound.

Doctors confirmed the woman was as little as one millimetre away from being killed by the wound.

When police arrived Greig said: "I know what I’ve done, I’ve stabbed her.” He later added: “You know when you are in love and you make a stupid decision, how can a split-second decision make you end up like this?”

Greig, 28, was charged with attempted murder, which he denied but pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, which was accepted at Cambridge Crown Court in April.

Greig appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to six years and four months in prison. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Thursday he appeared at the same court where he was jailed.

Det Con Sarah Morgan said: “This is an incredibly sad and horrifying case which saw two very young children witness a horrendous attack by their father.

“This will undoubtedly stay with all of them for a long time, not to mention the children whose father is now spending the next years of their life in prison.

"A split-second decision in a moment of anger will have a lasting effect on so many people. I would urge anyone with concerns about someone’s behaviour to seek support or report to us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know