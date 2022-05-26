A rapist who kidnapped a teenage girl off the street and then sexually assaulted her has been jailed for 15 years.

The 17-year-old victim was waiting to be collected by family after a night out with friends in Hemel Hempstead in August 2021, when Mohammed Atif Khan drove past her.

During the trial, the court heard how CCTV cameras showed Khan reversing back and parking up, before he got the victim into the vehicle.

He drove her to Chesham in Buckinghamshire before sexually assaulting and raping her.

Khan then drove the teenager back to Hemel Hempstead and told her she could get out of the car. She was later collected by her family and told them what happened.

Police praised the victims incredible courage throughout the investigation and the trial at Luton Crown Court.

The 37-year-old from Chesham, Buckinghamshire, was sentenced for kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence, rape, oral rape and sexual assault by penetration.He was jailed for 15 years with an extended licence period due to him posing a danger to the public, and must serve two-thirds in prison.

A sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) was granted indefinitely, as well as a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim.

Det Insp Justine Jenkin, who led the investigation, said: "I am pleased that Khan will be behind bars for a very long time after being found guilty of these appalling crimes."Because this despicable man refused to admit what he had done his victim had to relive the traumatic events of that night so that he could be convicted.

"I would like to pay tribute to this young woman for her incredible courage throughout the whole investigation and court case."She has been supported by specially trained officers throughout and has also received additional help from partner organisations. I hope she can begin to rebuild her life now."