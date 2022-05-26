A 15-year-old schoolboy joined the select list of cricketers to bowl out England legend Sir Alastair Cook - and then went back to revising for his exams.

Kyran Shackleton was playing for Potton Town, while Cook was turning out for Bedfordshire Young Farmers in a 12-over game.

The moment, caught on camera, has been viewed nearly 200,000 times on social media.

“It’s unreal," said Kyran. "I can’t really describe it. When I first bowled him I couldn’t really believe it and I didn’t know what to say.

"I didn’t know what to do.”

Kyran's bowling figures of 4-37 from four overs helped his team to a 26-run win, as Young Farmers made only 128-7 in reply to Potton's 154-3.

Cook made 20 from 15 balls including three boundaries, before losing his wicket.

Of the moment he saw the ball hitting the stumps, the teenager added: “I couldn’t believe it, really.

"I saw myself bowling, I saw him walk off. I thought something had gone wrong.”

“No one knew what to say at the club. We were all a bit in shock.”

Kyran said Cook - a former England captain, his country's leading Test run-scorer and with 72 centuries to his name - had responded "really, really well".

The two took pictures together before jokingly being told “even a blind squirrel finds a great nut once in a while”.

After taking the biggest wicket of his fledgling career, it was back down to earth with a bump for Kyran - who headed home to revise for his upcoming exams.

