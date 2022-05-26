The mother of a man who has been missing for 10 years has spoken of her hope of seeing him again, saying “today could be the day we find him”.

Anthony Stammers, who was 27 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen leaving his family home in Colchester on 27 May 2012.

His family reported him missing after he failed to turn up for his grandfather’s funeral.

His mother Julie Stammers said: “There were, and still are, days when you feel like you don’t want to get up, but I remember what [my husband] has said to me before, that today could be the day we find him. That’s what keeps us going.”

Anthony had texted his mother asking her to make sure his trousers were ready for his grandfather’s funeral at Colchester Crematorium the next day, but he never turned up.

Anthony Stammers was reported missing when he failed to turn up for his grandfather's funeral. Credit: Essex Police

A talented musician, Anthony was last seen with a record holder-style bag.

His father Rob Stammers said: “We really live a sort of dual existence. On the one hand, we know we have to live ‘normal life’; there are things to do and bills to pay and we have two other children who deserve to live their lives to the full.

"And on the other hand, we know that Anthony is missing and the pain that goes alongside that can rear its head at any time.”

At the height of the investigation 30 detectives were involved in searching for Anthony, but years on, there have been no significant leads.

Anthony’s family have never given up and now they are marking 10 years since his disappearance.

His older brother, James, has recently appeared on the TV show SAS Who Dares Wins, aiming to raise the profile of Anthony’s disappearance.A series of fundraising events are also taking place to raise money for the charity Missing People, who have supported the family.

“When you’re a part of this club – the club that nobody wants to be a part of – you find that, really, these are the only people who really understand how you are feeling" Mrs Stammers said.

“Missing People has been a real support for so many families like ours and we really want to do as much as we can to help them with funding.”

Anyone with information about where Anthony may be is being asked to contact Essex Police.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red and blue checked shirt, carrying a black satchel and may have been wearing a black New York Yankees baseball cap and beige jacket.