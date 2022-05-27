An American multi-millionaire businessman has visited Norwich City for talks over a potential investment in the club.

Mark Attanasio, who grew up in New York City and owns professional baseball team Milwaukee Brewers, stayed in the city for two days and one night.

The club, which was relegated from the Premier League in the season that finished last week, confirmed it was in the early stages of seeking outside investment.

However, the Canaries have stressed that any investment would not lead to a change in the status of Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones as joint majority shareholders.

Attanasio is understood to have visited Norwich for the final game of the season, which the Canaries lost 5-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at home.

It capped a dismal season for Norwich, who finished bottom of the table with just 22 points from their 38 games. It was the second time in three years that the club had been relegated from the Premier League.

The performances led to leadership at the club coming under increased scrutiny in recent months, with many fans calling for new ownership and a greater investment of funds.

Norwich City have operated on a self-funded model, means they can only spend what they bring in.

That has meant the club has struggled to compete in the Premier League, where more and more clubs are backed by billionaires with deeper pockets.

ITV News Anglia understands the talks are in their early stages and any announcements of investment are unlikely to be imminent.

Who is Mark Attanasio?

Mark Attanasio is chairman and principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, which he bought in 2004.

He is an investment manager and managing partner of Crescent Capital Group, an employee-owned Los Angeles-based asset management firm which he co-founded in 1991.

He is also a member of LA2028, the bid committee behind the successful campaign to bring the 2028 Olympic Games to Los Angeles.

He is also an investor in the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

According to a biography on the MLB website he is married to wife Debbie, with whom he has two sons, Dan and Mike, and two grandchildren.

