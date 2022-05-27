Play Brightcove video

A dance crew that wowed the judges in the Britain’s Got Talent auditions and secured a coveted Golden Buzzer moment have promised their performance in the semi-finals will be even “bigger and better”.

Born To Perform is a Northamptonshire-based dance school for those with special educational needs.

The group entered Britain’s Got Talent to prove what they could do, impressing David Walliams so much that he sent them straight through to the semi-final.

Despite the audition happening back in January, the group are still coming to terms with their achievement.

One member, Laura Stanton, said: "I'm still in complete shock it actually happened.

"It's just so many emotions, pride, happiness. It's so overwhelming."

Harry Welch, the member who introduced the group for their audition, promised the judges they were there to show the world what they could do.

Speaking to ITV Anglia he said: "It's been absolutely amazing. The whole audition was so much fun and we were amazing, and we got through!"

Born to Perform after rehearsals for the BGT semi-final. Credit: ITV Anglia

They are due to perform in the semi-finals next week.

It will be a different number to their audition piece - Hairspray’s You Can’t Stop The Beat, although what exactly they are performing is a closely-guarded secret.

Despite the semi-final not having yet taken place, members of Born to Perform are already being recognised in public.

Clemmie Milnes, one of Born to Perform's directors said: “These guys are just celebrities now. They get recognised in the street, in the shops, and it's just amazing. And we just cannot wait to be in the semifinals.

“It’s just going to be even bigger, even better and you’ll just have to wait and see.”

The live semi-finals start on Monday and will run nightly until Friday.

