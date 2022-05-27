Work to rip up miles of a major A-road for resurfacing will begin this weekend, with drivers being warned of more disruption to their journeys.

The £60m project will see parts of the old concrete A11 near Wymondham in Norfolk removed and replaced with a durable asphalt surface.

The changes between Spooner Row and Tuttles Interchange will also reduce traffic noise and improve safety for the road's 45,000 daily users, said National Highways.

Preparation work began in early May, but the next stage of the work will see a contraflow system put in place on the road.

From Sunday, National Highways will start work to remove the old concrete surface and some of the road's foundations, before rebuilding it with recycled material and topping it off with a new asphalt surface.

A contraflow system has been put in place for the next stage of the works. Credit: National Highways

New replacement kerbs will be installed, the drainage system will be refurbished, and the safety barriers, cat's eyes and road markings will be replaced.

The scheme is due to be completed by Spring 2023.

Simon Amor from National Highways said: “We understand how important the A11 is to motorists helping to connect Norfolk with London. However, as the 45,000 drivers who use this stretch every day will know, the surface of the A11 is well past it’s best and in desperate need of upgrades.

“We appreciate that living, working, or travelling in and around Norfolk while this major construction scheme takes place might not be easy, and we will do all we can to minimise disruption.

Upgrading this stretch of A11 is a massive job and it’s important to us that motorists, residents, and businesses feel the benefits of the smoother, quieter and safer road as soon as possible.”

The single-lane contraflow system will mean motorists are limited to 40mph, and they are being warned to allow 15 extra minutes for their journey.

An alternative route is also recommended along the A1066 and A140 to allow drivers to bypass the works completely.

CCTV cameras have already been installed and 16km of temporary barriers will be put in place to form the contraflow system.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know