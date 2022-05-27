Play Brightcove video

More than 200 children have put on a right royal show as they dressed as the Queen for their half-term Platinum Jubilee party.

The students, from Howard Junior School in King's Lynn , study just six miles away from the Queen’s country retreat at Sandringham.

Staff also dressed as other members of the Royal family.

Teacher Chloe Regester said they hoped the day would "create lasting memories for pupils".

"It's been an absolute pleasure. She [The Queen] is so close to us being at Sandringham."

Alicia Orlova, who is a student at the school, said: "It feels absolutely amazing because this doesn't always happen."

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It's really great and it's really exciting, with such a lovely queen of ours."

Head teacher Greg Hill said: "It's living history. It's part of our curriculum. We've got close links with Sandringham. We love to find out about the royal family. They are an integral part of our lives ."

Howard Junior School is no stranger to holding royal events - last year the school held a service in honour of the late Prince Phillip.