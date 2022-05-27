Police have charged a man with the murder of a 57-year-old man who was found dead at his home.

Bedfordshire Police believe Michael Havil, or Micky as his friends knew him, was assaulted outside a shop the day before his death.

Ferhan Khan from Great Denham in Bedfordshire has been charged with murder and a racially aggravated public order offence.

The 38-year-old is due to appear at Luton Crown Court.Officers were called to a property in Massey Close in Kempston, Bedfordshire, at about 8pm on Saturday, 14 May.

When police arrived alongside paramedics, they found Mr Havil dead.

Tributes were left outside Kempston Town Council offices, with cards, flowers and balloons being tied to the railings.

Other tributes on social media called Mr Havil a "kind, loving soul" and a man with "an open heart who was always there to give a "helping hand".

Tributes were left for Micky Havil Credit: ITV Anglia

Hundreds of pounds have been raised in his memory, with the vicar at the nearby Church of Transfiguration setting up a GoFundMe page in his honour.

"Lots of people have been asking how they can contribute to giving him a good send off and having a memorial bench in the park he loved. With the support of Mickey's family any funds collected will go towards these two things," wrote Rev Andrea Maffei.

Specialist officers from Bedfordshire police were providing support for Mr Havil's family, the force said.