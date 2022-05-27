A heavily pregnant dog has been snatched by thieves who broke into a garden - leaving the owner "heartbroken".

As well as the pregnant Jack Russell thieves also took a pedigree white Maltese terrier and a female sprocker spaniel from kennels, said Cambridgeshire police.

It is believed thieves cut a chain to the main gates of a house in Cambridge Road, Wimpole, on Wednesday afternoon before taking the dogs.

"The owner of these dogs is utterly heartbroken and very worried about the welfare of the dogs," said Sgt Tom Nuttall.

He added: "If anyone has seen these dogs for sale online or saw anything suspicious in the Wimpole area on Wednesday between 3.30pm and 5.30pm, I would encourage them to get in touch with the police as soon as possible."People with any information can contact Cambridgeshire police online or on 101.