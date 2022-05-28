An aunt has spoken of her family's devastation after her 18-year-old nephew was killed on his way home from a school prom in Stevenage.

Kajetan Migdal died after an attack in Cuttys Lane in Stevenage, at around 11.20pm last night (May 27).

Police said he was taken to the Lister Hospital but died in the early hours of this morning from his injuries.

Corrie Everett, Kajetan's aunt from Texas, has set up a crowd funding page on which she pays tribute to her "handsome, talented, smart nephew".

"As a family, we are in complete shock and devastated at this huge loss. He had his whole life ahead of him and an exciting summer planned.

"He leaves behind his parents (my sister Gemma and her husband Janusz), along with his younger brother Fabian and our extended family across the globe."

"Several people have reached out to ask how they can help, so I have set up this GoFundMe on my sister's behalf to help relieve some of the pressure at this difficult time."

Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and they are still investigating.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing to pursue a number of lines of inquiry and are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to contact us. I’d like to thank those who have come forward so far.

“Extensive inquiries are being carried out to help establish the sequence of events before and after the fatal incident. Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, or believes they may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number, 101 citing reference 948 of 27 May.

The family says that money raised by the GoFundMe page will go towards travel and funeral expenses to give Kajetan the send off he deserves.

