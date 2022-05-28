A cruel abuser who scratched his girlfriend’s face with a knife, choked her until she passed out and made her act as his servant has been jailed.

Wayne Shillingford-Swaby, 37, from Peterborough, carried out a sustained campaign of "abhorrent and horrific" abuse against his victim over a five day period.

Detectives from Cambridgeshire Police described it as the worst case of domestic violence they had seen.

Shillingford-Swaby's crimes only came to light after his victim managed to make her own way to the casualty department at Peterborough City Hospital in May 2020.

A member of the public called police after he noticed bruising on the woman's face after she shouted for help in the street.

Medical checks revealed she also had an old broken rib fracture and a fractured eye socket.

She later confided in officers that she had been the victim of constant assaults from 20 May - five days before turning up at hospital.

The woman told police Shillingford-Swaby had scratched her face with a knife and choked her until she lost consciousness.

One evening he returned home late and forced her to put a pillow over her face and keep it there with her arms over her head, while he beat her stomach with an unknown heavy weapon. If she turned her head or flinched, he carried on hitting her.

The next day Shillingford-Swaby placed his hand around her neck and then a few days later assaulted her in a car by wrapping the seatbelt around her neck, making it hard for her to breath, and punching her to the face.

The woman also confided in officers that Shillingford-Swaby was coercively controlling and forced her to act as a domestic servant.

She said she would be made to kneel on the floor with her hands up in the air until she had pins and needles and was in pain. He would also force her to smile during arguments and practice smiling in front of the mirror if she cried at him.

Shillingford-Swaby was arrested and later charged with the domestic abuse-related offences.

In police interview Shillingford-Swaby, of Holdich Street, Peterborough, denied the allegations and refused to speak further.

However, after a trial at Peterborough Crown Court in February, jurors found him guilty of five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

He was sentenced at the same court on 27 May, where he was jailed for a total of nine years.

Judge Sean Enright said Shillingford-Swaby had committed, “repeated assaults, sustained in a cruel way not often seen in this court”, and had shown no remorse.

DC George Coxon, who investigated, was awarded a judge’s commendation for his work on the case.

He said: “This case involved some of the worst domestic violence myself or my detective sergeant had ever dealt with. What Shillingford-Swaby did to this woman was abhorrent and horrific, and no-one deserves to be treated in this way.

“I would like to thank the member of the public outside the hospital who showed incredible kindness by helping the victim when she had fled a desperate situation and needed it the most.

“Shillingford-Swaby’s behaviour was cowardly and despicable, and I urge anyone experiencing any kind of domestic abuse to contact us, or our partners – there are lots of different ways that we can help you and your family to stay safe.”

Advice and help about domestic violence from Cambridgeshire Police can be found here