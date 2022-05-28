A motorcyclist in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tyre shop.

Emergency services were called to the village of Acle in Norfolk at 11:19am, 28th May.

The collision happened at Tyre Pros on Bridewell Lane. Part of the outer wall of the shop has been badly damaged.

Fire crews and police officers attended the scene. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue are working on-site to make sure the shop's structure is secure and safe.

No other vehicles were involved.

The rider of the motorbike remains in hospital.