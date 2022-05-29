Devastated pupils at a school in Stevenage are to receive counselling after a Year 13 pupil died of stab wounds on his way home from the leavers' prom.

Kajetan Migdal, 18, died in hospital in the early hours of yesterday after he was fatally wounded in an attack in Cuttys Lane on Friday night.

He was a Year 13 pupil at the Roman Catholic secondary Saint John Henry Newman School.

Pupils have been gathering at the school chapel to lay flowers and share their memories of Kajetan, who was described by his family as a "joy-filled young man who would be missed by all who knew him".

The school's headteacher Clive Mathew shared the news in a tribute posted on Twitter headlined 'urgent and sad news'.

He said: "This terrible event happened after the Year 13 Prom and was a completely unprovoked attack by someone unknown to the boy.

"As you can imagine the family are devastated by this event and I know this will have a profound effect on many of you.

"On Monday the main part of the school will be open from 10am and all are welcome to come and pray, seek friends to talk with and receive support from our staff. We are currently organising counselling support. This is a very difficult time for everyone concerned; please keep Kajetan, his family and his friends in your prayers and thoughts over the coming days and weeks."

Police are still at the scene of the attack in Cuttys Lane where investigations are continuing.

Police at the scene of the attack in Cuttys Lane, Stevenage Credit: ITV Anglia

Kajetan's family released the following tribute to him.

“Kajetan was a loving, joy-filled young man with a bright future, he was known for his love of dance, animals, hard work and caring friendships. As a high achiever academically and in his hobbies, he was set for big things.

"He had just finished school and had his life to look forward too, the entire family is devastated at the loss of a much loved family member and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him”

An 18 year old man from Stevenage, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

