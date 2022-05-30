Creamfields South music festival is set to make its debut in Chelmsford over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend with police warning that 50,000 people are expected to attend.

The electronic music festival will take place at Hylands Park between Thursday 2 June and Saturday 4 June.

The launch of Creamfields in Chelmsford is hoped to be a "game-changer" for the UK festival landscape.

It coincides with the 25-year celebrations of its sister festival Creamfields Daresbury.

Who is playing at Creamfields South music festival?

The festival will see some of the biggest names in electronic music take to the stage.

Among those performing on Friday will be 90s icon Fatboy Slim, French DJ David Guetta, and Becky Hill who rose to fame after appearing on The Voice UK in 2012.

Saturday will see EDM powerhouse Calvin Harris will perform on the main stage, in addition to Idris Elba and Sarah Story.

Festival safety and security

Essex Police is encouraging people to "act responsibly" and "look out for each other" at the festival.

Officers will also be carrying out a dedicated policing plan with includes checking for drug activity and any anti-social behaviour or welfare concerns.

Supt Nick Morris said: "With any large event, we have well-rehearsed policing plans in place to ensure you have a safe festival. Our preparations have included assessing the level of risk around crime and disorder which could occur."

Festival Republic will be responsible for safety and security on site at the event.

Supt Morris added: “We’ve worked with partners to be satisfied that Festival Republic has a robust security plan in place to ensure the highest standards of public safety.

“We want people going to the festival to enjoy themselves, look out for one another and be safe.