Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

When Sukh Dubb was eight he was used to going without food. He was bottom of his class. He couldn't tell the time. Dreams and ambitions, he was told, were for other people.

"I was not allowed to aspire for anything," he said. "People would look at me and we didn't have food. We grew up in poverty.

"The idea was that because my dad was a bus driver and my mum was a cleaner I needed to understand what my role was in society. Becoming educated wasn't something that belonged to me and the person that I was."

But when Sukh's father's life was saved by the NHS, he spent two days following a doctor around. He was inspired.

"Everyone around me said you can't do that," he said. "So I wrote down on a piece of paper, I can do this.

"I still have that piece of paper - I look at it every day - and it says if I want to become a doctor these are the steps I need to take."

Now 35, Sukh has taken those steps. He has degrees in both medicine and dentistry.

He has told his story, documenting his difficult childhood in Birmingham and his training to become a doctor, in the Whitehouse, the United Nations and the House of Commons.

He is training to become a facial surgeon - working in hospitals across the east, including the Norfolk and Norwich, Addenbrooke's and the Luton and Dunstable.

But he is also sharing patients' inspiring stories in a project he has called 'The Waiting Room'.

Filming with everyone from Taliban shooting survivor Waleed Khan to TV presenter Victoria Derbyshire, his documentary series shares powerful stories of recovery, survival and struggle - often from people who owe their lives to the NHS.

"I'll see how a patient is getting over cancer," said Sukh. "I'll see a patient recovering from a horrible car accident and just think 'goodness me, look at the courage'.

"By listening to everyone's story, it's universal. It doesn't matter if you're listening to Victoria Derbyshire talking about domestic abuse or breast cancer. That is so important to someone who's going through those things.

"Zipping right through to Malala (Yousafzai)'s father who's talking about his activism. That could be so important to a female who is feeling oppressed in the work environment."

Sukh has spoken about his experiences to audiences all over the world.

Sukh Dubb has told his story in the Whitehouse, the United Nations and the House of Commons. Credit: Sukh Dubb

Now he is determined to help others from underprivileged backgrounds realise their dreams. His motto is "lift as you climb".

He said: "I don't think it has ever left me that I was still that eight-year-old child who was told they can't do something.

"So when I go to these places, it's just like when I was first told I can become a doctor. When I was first told I could train to become a facial surgeon. I'm so glad because I know where I could have ended up.

"It's a wonderful thing but the view at the top of the mountain is so much better when you have other people to share it with."