A fund set up to help the family of a school leaver stabbed to death on his way home from prom has topped £15,000 in just two days.

Kajetan Migdal, 18, died in hospital after he was fatally wounded in an attack in Stevenage on Friday 27 May.

He was a Year 13 pupil at the Roman Catholic secondary Saint John Henry Newman School.

His aunt, Corrie Everett, set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay for funeral and travel costs for Kajetan's family.

Paying tribute to her "handsome, talented, smart nephew" she said: "As a family, we are in complete shock and devastated at this huge loss. He had his whole life ahead of him and an exciting summer planned."

The aunt, who lives in Texas, said the attack had "taken all that away from him and all of us".

Kajetan's family lives both in the UK and in Poland. Ms Everett said money raised would be used to help family abroad travel to attend the funeral.

The page has so far raised more than $20,000 - or around £16,000 - since being set up on Saturday.

Ms Everett added: "We would like get everyone together to support my sister, her husband and younger son and give Kajetan the funeral he deserves."

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon and class A drugs.

Patrick Sharp is due to appear before magistrates in St Albans on Monday. Police say they are still looking for witnesses.

