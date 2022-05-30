A house which burst into flames overnight was being used as a large cannabis farm, said police.

The fire destroyed the roof of the house in Kitchener Road in Ipswich and spread into the loft spaces of four other homes in the residential street.

People living nearby were told to leave their homes as six fire crews battled the blaze.

Suffolk Police said everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.

The road has re-opened but houses surrounding the fire-damaged building are still cordoned off as police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service carry out an investigation into exactly how the fire started.

Police said: "Officers can confirm that the property where the fire started was being used as a cannabis farm with a large amount of plants, believed to be cannabis, recovered from inside of the house as well as various items of growing equipment.

"Inquires are on-going to establish the exact cause and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area to call them, quoting crime reference 37/33081/22."

