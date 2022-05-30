A superstore petrol station has been closed all day after an attempted ram raid on a cashpoint in the early hours.

Police were called to the Tesco petrol station at Bar Hill just outside Cambridge at around 3am on Monday.

Officers are investigating and the usually busy filling station has been closed all day.

Police have confirmed a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft.

He remains in custody at Huntingdon police station.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 3am [on Monday] with reports of a ram raid in progress at a cashpoint in Viking Way, Bar Hill.

"A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and remains in custody at Huntingdon police station."

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, quoting incident 38 of 30 May.

