Residents have been evacuated after a house fire in Ipswich.

Six fire engines were called to a property on Kitchener Road at 10.36pm on Sunday (29 May).

No one was injured in the fire, but some residents were temporarily evacuated from neighbouring properties as a safety precaution.

Ipswich Police and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

Pictures from the scene show the roof of the house has been destroyed.

Kitchener Road remains closed and "will be for some time", said Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.