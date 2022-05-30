A grandmother has sold a treasured cot blanket made by Queen Mary in the 1930s to raise money to help Ukrainian children.

The blanket was won by Kathleen Pritchard's mother Florence in a bonnie baby competition in 1938.

Mrs Pritchard, now 83, from Rainham in Essex, decided to put the treasured family heirloom up for auction after being moved by the plight of children caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Her family have guarded the blanket carefully all these years, even taking it into bomb shelters with them during the Second World War to keep it safe.

Mrs Pritchard, a retired machinist, said: “The blanket was my mother’s most precious possession. It was never used but kept in a box in a drawer.

"We all love the royal family and are very proud of the royal connection.

"I have a picture of the Queen above my television set and a plate with Queen Mary’s portrait on.”

The blanket was made by Queen Mary in the 1930s and still has the original first prize tag attached to it Credit: Hansons

However, with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Mrs Pritchard was torn about who should inherit the royal memento.

Instead she decided to put it up for auction at Hansons Auctioneers' Royal Memorabilia Platinum Jubilee Auction after watching founder Charles Hanson on TV shows such as Bargain Hunt and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The blanket was sold to a private UK buyer for £400 and the proceeds will go to Save The Children's Ukrainian appeal.

Mrs Pritchard's granddaughter Carlie Bussey, 42, from New Barn in Kent, said: "Nan's been extremely saddened by the conflict in Ukraine and wanted to raise some money to help children over there.

"She chose Save the Children's Ukraine appeal as Princess Anne is patron and her great-grandmother made the blanket."

Bonnie baby competition

Mrs Pritchard's mother, Florence, won the blanket in a bonnie baby competition she spotted at a mother and baby clinic in Islington, north London, in 1938.

Two blankets were up for grabs - pink for a girl and blue for a boy - and Florence picked up the prize for Kathleen whose middle name is Mary, after the queen.

The blanket still has its original "1st prize" tag and a handwritten note on Marlborough House headed paper saying "Made by Her Majesty, Queen Mary, 1938".

Queen Mary, the wife of King George V, was queen from May 6, 1910 to January 29, 1936. She died in 1953 aged 85.

Queen Mary was the present Queen's grandmother. She died in 1953 at the age of 85. Credit: PA Images

Charles Hanson said: "I was thrilled by this auction result and delighted to give Kathleen the royal treatment.

"It was thoroughly deserved thanks to her kind gesture. I was moved by her decision to part with her most treasured possession for Save The Children. It was a privilege to help her."

